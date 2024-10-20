Braintrust (BTRST) Price Reaches $0.36

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $29.07 million and approximately $153,257.86 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

