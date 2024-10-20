Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,243 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

KB stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.98.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

