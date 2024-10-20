Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 6,568 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $1,907,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,189,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $155.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.10 billion, a PE ratio of 229.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

