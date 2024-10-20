Blue Trust Inc. Has $53.55 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.7% of Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $53,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 35.8% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $814,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $917.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $921.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $858.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $986.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.