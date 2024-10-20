Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $10,554,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 965,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 44.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $507.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $448.91 and a one year high of $629.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $512.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.