Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 79,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Chevron by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 75,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $150.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

