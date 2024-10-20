Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

