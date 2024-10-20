Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,695,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,566,000 after acquiring an additional 964,898 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,033 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,127,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,274,000 after purchasing an additional 256,023 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,504,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,150,000 after buying an additional 190,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,320,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,460,000 after buying an additional 2,708,534 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY opened at $126.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.45. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $126.96.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

