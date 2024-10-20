BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Tops $0.0000

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $896.49 million and $12.88 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000944 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000957 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

