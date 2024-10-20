BITICA COIN Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $725.02 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $725.02 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999374 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

