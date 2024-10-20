BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $47,789.22

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $68,428.73 or 0.99999037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $849.80 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007705 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007693 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000886 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00064866 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 68,262.69690957 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.