Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0770 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Beldex has a market cap of $514.32 million and approximately $11.56 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.40 or 0.03873064 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00041183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,511,591 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,811,591 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.