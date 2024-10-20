Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and traded as low as $7.17. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 507,570 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. On average, analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

