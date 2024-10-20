Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and traded as low as $7.17. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 507,570 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Bank of America raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. On average, analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
