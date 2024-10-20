Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,631,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6,040.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,906 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $55,543,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $35,514,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,216,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,835,000 after buying an additional 574,319 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

