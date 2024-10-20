Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 504,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 73,269 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.6% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

CVS Health Trading Down 5.2 %

CVS Health stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.