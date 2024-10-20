Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Baron Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

