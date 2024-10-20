Baron Financial Group LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,910,000 after buying an additional 84,663 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,940,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWF stock opened at $382.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $384.66. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

