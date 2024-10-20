Barclays Trims Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Target Price to $88.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $110.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

NBR stock opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.11. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $75.55.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($2.52). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 2,022.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 29.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

