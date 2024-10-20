Barclays Increases Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $74.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

