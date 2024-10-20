Barclays Boosts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $30.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S

SentinelOne Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:S opened at $26.36 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $1,773,705.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,453,135.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $1,773,705.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,453,135.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $352,908.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 585,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,172,657.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,850 shares of company stock worth $11,034,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.