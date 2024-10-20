Bankwell Financial Group’s (BWFG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

BWFG stock opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $235.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $48.36 million for the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

In other news, Director Kevin D. Leitao purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $67,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Kevin D. Leitao purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $67,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Chivily sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $50,602.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,838.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,691 shares of company stock worth $72,620 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

