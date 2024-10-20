Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.17. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avinger
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
