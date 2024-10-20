Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.17. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avinger

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.57% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.