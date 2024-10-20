AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,088 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 113.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44,489 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 123,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.