AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,689,000 after buying an additional 1,569,374 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,070,000 after acquiring an additional 315,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:T opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

