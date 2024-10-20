ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) CFO Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at $79,184. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SPRY stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.91. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $16.89.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Research analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPRY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 779,969 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 287,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 257,589 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

