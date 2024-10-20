Ark 24 Hour Volume Hits $138.38 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $120.46 million and approximately $138.38 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001208 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,198,644 coins and its circulating supply is 184,198,222 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

