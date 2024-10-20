Ardor Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.51 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $85.51 million and approximately $14.11 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00041575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012041 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.