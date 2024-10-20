Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 627,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,320,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARQT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 8.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.19.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.51% and a negative return on equity of 145.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CFO David Joseph Topper sold 11,626 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $110,214.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,385.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CFO David Joseph Topper sold 11,626 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $110,214.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,385.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $47,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,257.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,299 shares of company stock valued at $507,911. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 531.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 83,452 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after buying an additional 269,904 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,176,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,667,000 after buying an additional 3,110,233 shares during the period.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.