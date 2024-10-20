Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Director Marc Duey Purchases 30,000 Shares

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) Director Marc Duey purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $131,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,096.07. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Duey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Marc Duey bought 190 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $490.20.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 1,012.37%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Aprea Therapeutics comprises about 0.5% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 2.53% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

