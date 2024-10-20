API3 (API3) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

API3 (API3) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00002161 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $171.72 million and $8.92 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About API3

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 142,645,410 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,561,509 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

