Andrew Ross Purchases 67,385 Shares of Alliance Witan (LON:ALW) Stock

Alliance Witan (LON:ALW – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Ross acquired 67,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,274 ($16.64) per share, with a total value of £858,484.90 ($1,121,030.16).
Alliance Witan Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of ALW stock opened at GBX 1,232 ($16.09) on Friday. Alliance Witan has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198 ($15.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,242 ($16.22).
