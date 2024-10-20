Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) PT at $322.54

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get RH alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RH

RH Trading Up 1.8 %

RH stock opened at $354.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 208.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.99. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $358.79.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,034.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.