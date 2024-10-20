Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $67.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average of $64.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

