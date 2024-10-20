American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Trimmed by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,181,000 after purchasing an additional 405,114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after buying an additional 776,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,378,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,433,000 after buying an additional 35,769 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 542.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after buying an additional 1,927,234 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,734 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

