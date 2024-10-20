Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,519 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $316,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087,853 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

