Algorand (ALGO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.02 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $17.47 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00041045 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011722 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,321,655,446 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

