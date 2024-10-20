aelf Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. aelf has a market capitalization of $282.91 million and $4.62 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000543 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,687,356 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

