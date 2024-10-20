Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 157,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,260.4% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $155.97 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $252.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

