Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,027 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,638 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

