Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.1 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.21 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -16.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

