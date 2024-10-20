Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $59.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.