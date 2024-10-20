Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,481 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $56.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $57.26.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

