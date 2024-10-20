AA Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.83.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.