AA Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.2% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $986.00.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $917.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $921.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $858.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $872.44 billion, a PE ratio of 135.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

