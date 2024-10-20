A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.11. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $16.46.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

