8,072 Shares in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Purchased by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 20.6% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $26.86.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

