7,448 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $92.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.25. The company has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

