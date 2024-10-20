22,607 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 434,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,916.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $8,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $111.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,700,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,285,250. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.48. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

