15,053 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Bought by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

CALF stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.