1,130 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 38.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 0.1 %

ALL opened at $195.37 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $121.70 and a twelve month high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.59.

View Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.